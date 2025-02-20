Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,487 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

