Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

