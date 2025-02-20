Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 22.4% – Here’s Why

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Free Report)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.