Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 151,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 207,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

