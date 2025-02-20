Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 151,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 207,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
