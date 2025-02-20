Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $123,914.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $449,114.76. This trade represents a 21.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $88,150.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,886.15. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

