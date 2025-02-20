Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
