Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Marston’s Trading Up 11.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
