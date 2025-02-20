Aspect Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 596,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Profile
The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.