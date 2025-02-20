BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Issues Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%.

BAB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.03. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

BAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.15%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

