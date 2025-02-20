D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 343,875 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

