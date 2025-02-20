Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Allstate by 15,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Allstate by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,010,000 after acquiring an additional 98,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $191.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

