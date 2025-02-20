D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

