Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

