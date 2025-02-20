D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,364 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

