Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 8,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Green in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

