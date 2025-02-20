Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4,686.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 889,434 shares of company stock worth $77,215,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

