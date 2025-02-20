FMA Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 8.3% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

