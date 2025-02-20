Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.010-6.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.35.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

