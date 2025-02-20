New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $82 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $82,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Creative Planning increased its position in American International Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

