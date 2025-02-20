BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, Zacks reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

