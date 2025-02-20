ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $65.71 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.