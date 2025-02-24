Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $67.02 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

