AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.12 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.28). AO World shares last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 52,892 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.38. The company has a market capitalization of £583.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 1.94 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

