Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 849,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

