Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 2,500 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $11,828.43. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $74.27 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $44,418,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $42,247,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

