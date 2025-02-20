First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $16.52. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 984 shares traded.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

