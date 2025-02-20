Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 9,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 3,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.98 million, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.