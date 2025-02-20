Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,753.21 ($22.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,672 ($21.04). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,698 ($21.37), with a volume of 65,774 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,692.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,753.21.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Telecom Plus

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 37 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.47%.

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Charles Wigoder acquired 200,000 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £3,540,000 ($4,454,511.14). 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

