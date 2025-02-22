838 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $337.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

