New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after buying an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,449,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,545,000 after buying an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $98.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

