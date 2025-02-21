InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Eeva K. Hakoranta Sells 350 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $218.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.