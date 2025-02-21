Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

