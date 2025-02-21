The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
The firm has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.
