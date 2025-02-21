The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

