JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 5,480,099 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $192,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

