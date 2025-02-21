FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,897,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 357,941 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

