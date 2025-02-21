Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02). 455,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 213,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of £3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Featured Articles

