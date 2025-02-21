JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 317.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,028 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

