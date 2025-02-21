Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. Herbalife updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Trading Down 5.0 %

HLF opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

