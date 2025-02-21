Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,867. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

