Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,916,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,214,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $10,807,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $224.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

