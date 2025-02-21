Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

About Thorney Opportunities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

