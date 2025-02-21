Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.
About Thorney Opportunities
