Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

