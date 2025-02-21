American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 134764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

