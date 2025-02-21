Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) General Counsel Sells $211,477.86 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 5,742 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $211,477.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,734.85. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Junlin Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Junlin Ho sold 9,039 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $399,523.80.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

