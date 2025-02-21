Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) General Counsel Sells $211,477.86 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 5,742 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $211,477.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,734.85. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Junlin Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 16th, Junlin Ho sold 9,039 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $399,523.80.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
