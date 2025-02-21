Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,302.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,284.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,334.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
