Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) by 5,370.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942,633 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Acquisition were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.13 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

