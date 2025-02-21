SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 61.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 38,007 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 164.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.02. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

