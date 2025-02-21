BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Announces Breakthrough Technology in NewHydrogen, Inc.

On February 17, 2025, BioSolar Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) made waves with a press release from NewHydrogen, Inc., unveiling its groundbreaking ThermoLoop™ technology. This innovative approach utilizes water and heat, rather than conventional electricity, to produce the world’s most cost-effective green hydrogen.

NewHydrogen CEO, Steve Hill, expressed confidence in the transformative potential of ThermoLoop, touting it as a game-changer compared to traditional electrolyzer technology. The system, designed as a drop-in replacement for electrolyzers, is poised to render the latter obsolete, positioning ThermoLoop as a disruptor in the green energy landscape.

Critical to the technology’s success is its ability to leverage readily available heat sources, such as concentrated solar, nuclear reactors, and industrial waste heat, from facilities like oil refineries and manufacturing plants. This heat-centric approach not only promises scalability but also the prospect of lower production costs compared to electrolyzer systems.

The prime challenge that ThermoLoop aims to address is the optimization of temperature differentials during the water-splitting process. Through near isothermal reactions, the system ensures minimal downtime, offering continuous hydrogen production efficiency. This breakthrough is facilitated by the development of novel materials and chemical reactions by NewHydrogen, achieved through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

At the heart of ThermoLoop’s success lies the utilization of a unique phase change property in its Novel Material, enabling the reduction of temperature disparities between reactions. This innovation aligns with the company’s mission to pioneer a highly scalable thermochemical water-splitting system, poised to revolutionize the production of green hydrogen globally.

NewHydrogen’s webinar, scheduled post-market on February 17, will delve deeper into the secret behind the ThermoLoop technology. The company’s vision is to create an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly hydrogen production mechanism that can utilize a range of heat and water sources to operate, potentially surpassing the capabilities of electrolyzer systems.

These advancements in green hydrogen production align with broader energy sector trends towards sustainable solutions. By harnessing heat and water in a more efficient, scalable manner, NewHydrogen’s ThermoLoop technology represents a significant step towards realizing a future driven by clean and green hydrogen.

Investors looking to learn more about NewHydrogen and their pioneering ThermoLoop technology can visit the company’s website for additional information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those anticipated due to factors affecting the company and the industry at large, including economic conditions and market dynamics. Interested investors are encouraged to stay informed on company disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

