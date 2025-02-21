Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,433.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,318.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,289.45. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,460.92. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.