Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,433.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,318.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,289.45. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,460.92. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

