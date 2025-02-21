Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

